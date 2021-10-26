Imlie, October 26, 2021, Written Update: Cops arrest Pranav

As the episode starts, Imlie asks Pranav to come to join her in taking blessings from the little children. As Pranav bows down to take blessings, the kids deliver hard pats on his back and drop the pen drive to the floor. On his way out, Rupali brings him sharbat and Pranav knocks it down to the floor as he rushes out.

MLA asks Pranav to give him the pen drive and he realizes he doesn’t have it. Pranav rushes back in to get it back and sees the children playing passing it along and Imlie and Pranav rush to get hold of it but Rupali gets it.

Pranav asks Rupali to hand over the pen drive to him and Imlie tries to explain what Pranav has been doing. As Pranav tries to convince Rupali, she recalls how rude he has been behaving with her. She asks him again what her favorite memory is and Pranav fails to answer. Rupali realizes that Pranav hasn’t come back for her and tells him he won’t get what he came for. Pranav lashes out and tells Rupali, how could she even think that he would come back for such a dumb person like her.

He then goes after the pen drive and tries to lay his hands on Rupali. Fight breaks out between Imlie and Pranav, Imlie takes the best out of him, before she hands him over to the police. The family gathers around and realizes the truth about Pranav.

Both MLA and Pranav are arrested, based on the evidence provided by Imlie and Aditya returns home from jail. Aparna and Pankaj recall what all Imlie has been doing for the family. Aparna regrets that she hasn’t been able to get along with her even if she wanted to. As the episode ends, Aparna reveals her plans to accept Imlie as her daughter-in-law and give her the rights she deserves.

