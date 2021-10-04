Imlie, October 4, 2021, Written Update: Malini crashes Imlie’s date

As the episode starts, Malini is worried about Aditya’s date with Imlie. Imlie makes her way to Malini’s room dressed as Chinese with food for Malini. Malini tells Imlie that she isn’t interested in Imlie’s drama and asks her to leave. Imlie tells even if Malini doesn’t want her help, she cares about the child and she is here for the child. Malini asks her to stop her act of being a great person as no one is around.

The Tripathi family is seen having breakfast and Rupali and Nishant discuss the plan of preparing Imlie and Aditya for their date. Harish comes to inform everyone that Anu has arranged for a Pooja for Malini’s child and has invited everyone. Imlie unwillingly tells everyone they should be going and Malini thanks her for her sacrifice, mockingly.

Imlie takes a walk outside the house. As she reflects on her situation, she happens to think about how it is love that brought her to this town.

Aditya doesn’t believe Imlie when she tells him about meeting the Bollywood stars. Aditya tries to console Imlie and she tells him that she is mad about what all has been happening to her, but she won’t take it out on the child.

Malini gets a call from her doctor, who informs her she has been diagnosed with asthma and asks her to avoid outings. Malini doesn’t share this news with anyone as she fears Aditya might end up going on the date with Imlie. As the episode ends, the family leaves for Pooja.

