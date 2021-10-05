Imlie, October 5, 2021, Written Update: Imlie finds out about Malini and Anu’s plans

As the episode starts, Anu expresses her gratitude to Tripathis for coming to the pooja she arranged. Aparna asks Anu the theme of the pooja she arranged and Anu is unable to answer it as she just arranged it to keep Aditya away from Imlie. As everyone leaves to have the snacks, Malini and Anu discuss their plans and Imlie over hears them and she knows they arranged the pooja to cancel her date with Aditya.

Anu summons Meethi to serve the food. Everyone is shocked to see how Meethi has been treated by Anu. Infuriated, Aditya lashes out at Anu and asks her if this is how she plans to behave even after forgiving her for what she did. Just as Meethi is about to get the snacks, Rupali, Nishant and Imlie go along with her to help her. Aditya tries to leave with Imlie, but he stops when his mother requests him.

Pandit asks the husband and wife to take the seat and Rupali tells Imlie to take the seat. Imlie tells her there is no point in that and she reveals it to her how Malini and Anu planned the Pooja just to keep her away from Aditya.

Aditya and Malini take the seat and Aditya tells the Pandit that they are not husband and wife. During the pooja, Aditya asks Nishant if he has planned everything and Malini overhears it. Aditya tells her about his plans to take Imlie on a surprise date. Anu asks the Pandit to take the Pooja as long as he can. Anu confronts Imlie and tells her Aditya and Malini will stay together and there is nothing that she or her mother can do about it. As the episode ends, Imlie wonders what she should do about Anu.

We have watched this episode on the channel’s OTT platform.

