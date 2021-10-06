Imlie, October 6, 2021, Written Update: Imlie learns about Malini’s condition

As the episode starts, Imlie leaves the pooja and Anu goes after her to see what she is up to. Malini starts coughing and Aditya asks if she is okay, Malini doesn’t tell him about her discomfort.

Anu arrives at the drawing room to see Imlie and Sundar arguing about whether Imlie can make a person disappear. Anu ends up being challenged by Imlie that she will make her disappear.

Imlie pulls off her act and Sundar starts acting as if he can’t see Anu and asks Imlie how did she manage to disappear Anu. They start calling her names as if she isn’t in the room. Anu is angered by the joke and starts yelling at them. Nishant comes in pretends to not see Anu. Anu panics as she doesn’t see herself in a photo that they take.

Anu runs away from room and encounters Rupali and Dulari who both pretend to not see her. Anu loses her mind, she makes her way down to hall and she screams and shouts that she had become a ghost. The family is confused as to what happened and Imlie tells them she just did for fun. Malini is infuriated and she starts yelling at Imlie for her act and she faints with an asthma attack.

Imlie later learns about Malini’s condition when she calls the doctor. Aditya asks Imlie if she will go on dinner with him and just as she is about to answer, Malini asks Aditya to come with her to have food. Imlie catches the priest taking money from Anu for doing her dirty work and she snatches his money. As the episode ends, the priest vows to prove his authenticity and Imlie wonders what she should make him do.

We have watched this episode on the channel’s OTT platform.

