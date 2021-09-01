Imlie, September 1, 2021, Written Update; Family is summoned to Identify the body

The episode starts with everyone mourning Aditya’s demise. Rupali checks on everyone and Harish asks her to check on Aparna who is completely broken down by her son’s demise. Harish shouts out to everyone that Adi isn’t dead, nothing has happened to him and he’s just missing. Aparna couldn’t control her emotions and as she remembers about the Kheer Adi asked her to make, she tries to go make it, but she stumbles and Imlie catches her and hugs her. Imlie assures her that nothing has happened to Adi.

Aparna suddenly realises who she’s been hugging and pushes her away. She calls Imlie the curse on her family and says she is the reason Aditya is dead. Imlie cannot hold her tears back after hearing this. Police calls and informs that they have found a body and they ask the family to come and identify it. Malini tries to tell everyone that it was her fault, but Anuja stops her.

The family arrives at the mortuary to identify the body. Everyone recalls their past moments with Aditya. Aparna remembers how Adi asked her for her forgiveness and she cries out that she couldn’t tell him that she forgave him. Pankaj assures her that the body won’t be his. Harish comes forward to identify the body but he’s unable to uncover it. After a long hesitation Harish uncovers the face of the body and confirms that it isn’t Aditya. Police informs that then it is impossible to find Aditya's body. Imlie shouts that nothing has happened to Aditya, she tells everyone, Adi promised her he will return and he will. Imlie repeatedly shouts out that nothing has happened to Adi and she is unable to control her emotions. As the episode ends, Pankaj hugs Imlie and tries to calm her down.

We have watched this episode on the channel’s OTT platform.

