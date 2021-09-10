Imlie, September 10, 2021, Written Update: Malini breaks Imlie’s heart

As the episode starts, Malini manages to drug Aditya too. Imlie rushes to check on him only to find that he’s already feeling the effect. Imlie struggles to get hold of Aditya, which she finally does with the help of Dulari Devi, who pulls away Malini. Aditya runs away from Imlie and she loses him when she gets caught up in between Harish and Dulari Devi.

Later, she finds out from Nishant that Aditya has gone to his room. Imlie feels safe that Aditya is finally in his room and she sits near the door to make sure Malini does make any issue. The next morning, she wakes up and is about to open the door to see Malini come out of the room. She tells Imlie that she got Aditya back last night and everything was like before. Imlie rushes to Aditya and sees that he’s in bed, without his shirt on. She understands what happened between them and breaks down in tears. Soon, Dulari Devi makes her way to the room to see this and she shouts out loud that they have cheated.

Aditya’s family members come in to see him in bed and everyone is in shock. Malini leaves the room in tears. Aditya sees Imlie in tears outside the room and he makes her way to her to console her but she walks away from him. Imlie is devastated by what she has seen.

Later, as she is being confronted by Malini again, Aditya walks in and tells her that he doesn’t remember what happened last night. Malini fakes her tears and tells Aditya that she too doesn’t remember what happened. As the episode ends, Imlie shouts at Malini and asks her how much more will she lie.

We have watched this episode on the channel’s OTT platform.

Also Read: Imlie, September 9, 2021, Written Update: Malini intoxicates the family