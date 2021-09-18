Imlie, September 18, 2021, Written Update: Aditya expresses his contempt to Imlie

As the episode starts, the court proceedings continue. Advocate Desai calls the Tripathis one by one into the witness stand and interrogates them about what happened that night. Unfortunately, no one is able to recall anything. Finally, Aditya is called to the witness box and he is asked if Malini is legally his wife and asks him who is his wife. Aditya tells him that Malini was his wife and they are about to be divorced and his true wife is Imlie.

Kunal interferes and asks Aditya if he knew that Malini has stopped the proceedings of divorce. Aditya is shocked to learn that and he tells him he wasn’t aware of it. Desai objects to this and asks how it will be a crime if Malini is his wife.

Finally, Desai asks him if he thinks Malini forced herself on him, to which Aditya tells the court, Malini didn’t do such a thing. Desai pleads to judge that the case be dismissed, and Kunal appeals to another hearing in order to collect evidence.

After the court, Aditya confronts Malini and asks her why she stopped divorce proceedings and she tells him she did it in a time when she was hurt and confused. As she tells Aditya how embarrassed she was, Imlie interferes and tells her, the only one that is being embarrassed here is Aditya. Much to the dismay of Imlie, Aditya asks her who is the reason that he and his family had to come to the court. Malini mocks Imlie for not having Aditya’s support.

Later Kunal, Imlie, Meethi and Dulari are wondering how they will collect evidence. As the episode ends, Dulari tells them they will have to think like the "English Madame" in the fight against them and Imlie understands what she meant.

We have watched this episode on the channel’s OTT platform.

