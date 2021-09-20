Imlie, September 20, 2021, Written Update: Imlie plays her trick on Anu

As the episode starts, Harish tells the family, the case will be dismissed if they can’t procure evidence. Imlie arrives with her family and tells them she will find evidence. Rupali gives Imlie a saree and a wig as per Imlie’s requests and Pankaj asks her what she plans to do with it. She vows to everyone that she will bring out the truth.

Anu gets drunk and her friends help her get in the car that came to pick her. Malini learns that her mother is drunk when she calls her. Later, it is revealed that it is Sundar who is driving the car and he takes Anu to Tripathi Nivas. Malini finds out that their driver is at home and feels like something is wrong and wonders who picked up her mother from the party.

When Anu arrives at Tripathi Nivas, the lights are dimmed and Imlie is dressed up as Malini and she talks to Anu, pretending to be Malini and Anu is drunk enough that she doesn’t realise this. Entire family stands behind the wall to listen to what Anu has to say. Imlie asks Anu from where did she get the drug that she gave her, and just as she is about to reveal it, Malini arrives at the scene.

She is shocked to see that Imlie played a trick on her mother and the family has supported it. She tells them all they played a cheap trick and she takes her mother home. As they leave, Aparna lashes out at Imlie and tells her she has had enough of her. Aditya too condemns Imlie and asks her to apologise to Malini and her mother. As the episode ends, Aditya tells Imlie, he won’t talk to her if she doesn’t apologise.

We have watched this episode on the channel’s OTT platform.

