Imlie, September 21, 2021, Written Update; Imlie gets into trouble at her college

As the episode starts, Malini struggles to get Anu into the car. Imlie goes to them to apologise, but Anu keeps talking trash about her. Anu happens to tell Malini, how she had to act like Imlie that night. Imlie shouts out for Aditya and he arrives to see that Malini is being held by Imlie. Imlie gets violent and tries to stop them from leaving and Malini threatens to press charges if she doesn’t stay away.

Aditya drops off Imlie at college, but he’s still mad at Imlie. Anu apologises to Malini for getting drunk and Malini tells her she should have been more careful. Later, Malini informs Anu that she wants to hurt Imlie where it matters the most, and she is going to college.

Aditya reaches his office to see his colleagues gossiping about him. Aditya later finds out from his boss that the board of directors have decided to terminate him. Imlie gets into an argument with some of her college mates who accuse her of falsely framing professor Malini, and she grabs one of the boys by the collar and she is summoned to the principal’s office.

Aditya tearfully leaves the office, recollecting his memories there. Principal informs his decision to terminate Imlie. Malini rushes to the office and pleads to the Principal to give Imlie another chance. Imlie gets on her knees and begs the Principal to change his decision, but he hands her over the suspension letter.

As she leaves the office, she is confronted by Malini who asks her what she has left to fight for as she lost everything now. As the episode ends, Imlie smiles and tells Malini that she has got the evidence against Malini and she will defeat her in the court.

