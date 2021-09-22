Imlie, September 22, 2021, Written Update: Aditya lashes out at Imlie

As the episode starts, Imlie tearfully walks away from college and Dev comes to meet her. Dev says that he knows how Malini has changed and she has made wrong choices. He politely makes a request to Imlie to withdraw the case and Imlie refuses Dev’s request and asks him what he would have done if something like that happened to Malini or her.

Imlie comes home and finds Aditya being consoled by the family and she doesn’t know what’s going on. Harish tells Imlie that the family is suffering because of her case and today Aditya lost his job because of her. Aparna tells her she ruined her son’s life. Imlie asks them how can he be removed from the job and vows to prove the truth. Aditya lashes out her Imlie and asks her to shut up.

Aditya asks her what she is trying to prove and why she thinks she is the one always right. He reminds her how he asked her to keep the fight between her and her sister in the home itself. Aditya lists out the sufferings that family had to go through because of her and asks Imlie if she lost anything in this fight.

Aditya angrily asks Imlie if she is even willing to withdraw the case after all these sufferings and as Rupali and Nishant take Aditya away. Back at Chaturvedis, Malini is sad for Aditya losing his job and Anu advises her to use it as a tool to turn Aditya against Imlie.

Imlie is consoled by Dulari and Sundar and Sundar reminds her she should be collecting evidence for the case. As they decide to search the house for evidence, Radha calls Sundar to the kitchen. As the episode ends, Imlie decides to talk to Aditya.

We have watched this episode on the channel’s OTT platform.

