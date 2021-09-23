Imlie, September 23, 2021, Written Update: Aditya learns about Imlie’s college suspension

As the episode starts, Imlie arrives at Aditya’s room and wakes him up with a song and asks him to go to work. Aditya asks her if she forgot what happened yesterday or is she trying to annoy him. Aditya asks Imlie if she wants to see him beg for the job. Imlie reminds him that he hasn’t been proven guilty and his bosses had no right to fire him based on that case.

Aditya decides to get back to job and tells Imlie, he shall drop her to college on his way to work. Imlie doesn’t tell him that she has been suspended from college and decides to go with him.

Security stops Imlie from entering the college and Aditya learn that Imlie has been suspended from college. Aditya goes to office and he reminds his boss that he’s not proven guilty. He threatens his boss to take his informants with him and starts working back at office without permission.

As Malini and Anu are discussing about Imlie and her case, Dev shockingly shows the newspaper advertisement in which he openly acknowledged Imlie as his second daughter. Malini and Anu gets mad at Dev for doing such and act. Malini and Anu tell him to wait and see what they have in stores for Imlie.

Kunal asks Imlie if she is willing to drop the case as they haven’t been able to find any evidence. Imlie tells him she has faith in her Goddess Sita and Kunal shows confidence in Imlie. Imlie goes into the kitchen to search for evidence and finds Aparna and Radha working there. She drops a bowl of beans in order to search while picking them up. As the episode ends, she prays to Sita to provide her with evidence.

We have watched this episode on the channel’s OTT platform.

