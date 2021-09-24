Imlie, September 24, 2021, Written Update: Imlie finally gets the evidence

As the episode starts, Imlie continues her search in the kitchen. Radha gets angry on her. Imlie finds no success in finding any evidence from the kitchen and she makes her way out the kitchen, she comes across Harish, who is having trouble finding signals for his radio.

Imlie decides to use this opportunity to go around in search of evidence. Finally, the radio gets a signal and Imlie has to hand over the radio back to Harish.

Imlie even sneaks into Aparna’s room in search of evidence and as she searches a drawer. Aparna catches Imlie with her hand in the drawer. Imlie tells her she was cleaning it and Aparna asks her to leave.

Imlie then goes to Aditya's room and she finds Aditya’s camera there. As she wonders why Aditya didn’t take the camera to work today, she hears Anu shouting.

Anu summons the entire family and tells them how her daughter’s name has been spoiled in the society and asks them how she will get a life. She keeps a stipulation that Aditya should accept Malini as his wife if Imlie loses the case and tells them Malini will leave from his life if she is proven guilty. Imlie accepts this challenge, but Aditya is angered and asks if he a toy to be tossed around. Imlie asks him to accept it because she has faith in herself.

On their way back home, Malini doubts whether she will lose the case and tells her mother she’s worried about Imlie’s confidence.

Imlie again goes to Aditya's room, as she takes his camera, recordings from the day Malini tricked Aditya. As the episode ends, Imlie's eyes are filled with tears as she realises she has found the evidence she was looking for.

We have watched this episode on the channel’s OTT platform.

