Imlie, September 25, 2021, Written Update: Court dismisses the case

As the episode starts, Aditya speaks about the bet that Imlie and Anu had. He can’t believe that Imlie would agree to such a thing and ask his mother how he can marry Malini when he loves Imlie. Aparna asks him what’s wrong in accepting Malini as his wife. Imlie comes to them and informs Aditya that she found evidence against Malini.

Aditya is shocked to his core after seeing the video recording and he almost drops the camera. He asks Imlie how can his friend who he trusted more than himself do this to him. He apologises to Imlie for doubting her all the while and Imlie tells him that she was fighting for him. Aditya tells her he has already lost as he has been betrayed by Malini.

As Aparna informs the family about finding the evidence, the family doesn’t believe she got the evidence but Aparna fears whether Imlie must have got the evidence. Aditya and Imlie make their way down to the hall and tell the family about the evidence. Aparna asks Aditya to show her the evidence, but Aditya refuses and tells them all they can see the evidence at court.

Malini meets Kunal and wishes him good luck for his case and Kunal tells her about finding the evidence. Malini breaks down in front of her parents as she tells them about the evidence.

The court hearing takes place and Kunal presents the video as evidence. But the video doesn’t play and staff informs them that the video is missing from the memory card. Imlie is shocked to hear this and loses her control and lashes out on court. As the episode ends, the judge dismisses the case as they failed to provide the evidence.

