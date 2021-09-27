Imlie, September 27, 2021, Written Update: Tripathis learn about Imlie being kidnapped

As the episode starts, Imlie is seen cleaning the kitchen and Sundar asks her to go study and tells her he will take care of the cleaning. Malini asks Imlie if she could clean her room and tells her dust isn’t good for the baby. Rupali mockingly tells Imlie to clean her room as Malini is already filled with dirt.

Anu has a tough time adapting to the conditions at jail; she yells at the officers for it. She doesn’t accept the food and the officer threatens to beat her. Anu has another inmate, who is a notorious criminal. The police give her plenty of good food on her request and Anu questions this.

Rajni Devi introduces herself to Anu and tells her about the atrocities she has committed. As she puts a knife across Anu’s neck, Rajni Devi gets a call which informs her they are short on servant girls. Anu takes this opportunity to plot against Imlie and she suggests Imlie’s name to her.

Rajni’s men come to Tripathi Nivas dressed as government officials and kidnap Imlie. Aditya already starts worrying about their visit when Pankaj informs him and he comes to the hall to find that Imlie is gone. Entire family panics about where Imlie must have gone and Nishant, Rupali and Sundar goes in search of Imlie around the house and nearby.

Imlie finds that she isn’t the only one that has been kidnapped when she sees the other girls. Meethi calls Tripathi Nivas to find out that she is missing. Rajni thanks Anu for helping her in finding the girl.

Rupali informs them the officials didn’t visit any other house nearby and later Nishant tells the family the bureau didn’t send any officials. As the episode ends, Aditya announces to the family that Imlie has been kidnapped.

We have watched this episode on the channel’s OTT platform.

