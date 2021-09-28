Imlie, September 28, 2021, Written Update: Imlie almost escapes

As the episode starts, Imlie and the other girls are given brooms by the kidnappers and are asked to sweep the floor. One of the girls informs Imlie how they killed a girl earlier for misbehaving. Malini visits Anu and Anu tells her about how she pulled off Imlie's kidnap with the help of her cellmate Rajni Devi. Anu addresses her as her new best friend and Rajni reminds her that is only if the plan works.

Imlie and the rest of the girls are asked to mop the floor. Imlie plans an escape and all of them together at Imlie’s signal splash water on the kidnappers. Rajni Devi receives the call that girls have escaped from the custody and she gives the orders to find them.

Aditya shows up at the station and he takes Malini with him to file a kidnapping case. The officer doesn’t file the case without evidence and Aditya gets into an argument with him. Meanwhile all the girls including Imlie who almost reached a group of police officers gets captured.

Aditya gets information about the kidnapping group and their plans from one of his informers. Rajni Devi gets a call that the girls have been captured. Imlie and the other girls are sedated as they are taken through the airport as patients with medical emergencies. Aditya reaches the airport and he inquires about Imlie.

Imlie and Aditya come across parallel walkways as Imlie is semi-conscious. Imlie tries to call Aditya and the kidnapper shows her the video call of her family being at gunpoint. Imlie drops the letter she wrote earlier in the hope that Aditya might find it. As the episode ends, Aditya finds the letter and realises Imlie is close by.

We have watched this episode on the channel’s OTT platform.

