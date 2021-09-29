Imlie, September 29, 2021, Written Update: Imlie manages to call out for help

As the episode starts, Imlie’s flight is about to take off and she is still caught between her kidnappers. The kidnapper asks her if she has even been in a flight before, Imlie begs him to leave them and he shows no signs of letting them go. The kidnapper gets a call from Rajni Devi and he informs her that the flight will take off soon. Anu and Malini hear this good news and Malini hopes that Aditya too would have given up on Imlie.

Aditya goes to airport security personnel and requests them to stop the flight. The officer isn’t convinced by his story and doesn’t process his request. He informs Aditya there is nothing unusual in the flight.

Imlie remembers how her father thought her to be brave when she was scared. She tears some bits of paper from the flight magazine. She goes to the washroom and the kidnapper goes with her. She sticks the bits of paper on the top wall of the washroom as cry for help. On her way back, she gives the flight attendant a hint and she finds out Imlie’s plea for help. Just as the kidnapper notices that Imlie has torn paper from the magazines, the cops make their way into the flight to rescue the girls.

Imlie is being appreciated by the police and the girls for her bravery and she notices Aditya standing across from her. She runs to him and hugs him in joy. Imlie and Aditya arrive at Tripathi Nivas with police. Imlie and Aditya sneak into the house and they attack the goons. The family manages to take down the goons and hands them over to the cops. As the episode is about to end, Aparna looks at Imlie with adoration.

We have watched this episode on the channel’s OTT platform.

