Imlie, September 3, 2021, Written Update; Imlie finds Aditya

The episode starts as Imlie follows Aditya’s blood trail, as she sees that it leads her off the cliff, she comes to know that Aditya fell off the cliff and she also finds his footwear. She jumps off the cliff and falls into the river. After a long struggle in search of Aditya, she finds him lying unconscious. She rushes to him and hugs him. She finds that his heart is still beating and she tries to wake him up. She rubs his hand and gives him CPR. Finally, Aditya wakes up and he doesn’t know where he is, Imlie assures him to get him out of there. Suddenly a snake crawls over to Imlie feet and bites her. As Imlie screams Aditya asks her what happened but she doesn’t tell him that snake bit her. She finds a cycle and decides to use it to get Aditya safely home.

Back at home, everyone is praying and Aparna hesitates to finish her Kheer preparation, Meeti asks her not to fear and assures her Imlie will bring Adi back. Just as Aparna places the Kheer on the table and wonders why Aditya isn’t back, they hear a scream outside the house. As they open the door, they see Imlie and Aditya. Both of them collapse and faint as the family sees them. They both are rushed to the hospital, and Meeti notices a snake bite on Imlie’s feet.

After a while, the doctor informs the family that they’re out of danger. After 4 days, Malini is seen preparing milk for Adi, as he’s about to wake up. Meeti confronts her and reminds her Adi is Imlie’s husband and she will be the one to give him milk as he wakes. As the episode ends, Sundar informs them Aditya has woken up.

We have watched this episode on the channel’s OTT platform.

