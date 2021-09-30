Imlie, September 30, 2021, Written Update: Imlie gets readmission to college

As the episode starts, the family checks on Imlie if she is okay and they thank her for helping them. Aparna expresses her gratitude that everyone got out of it safely. Malini is shocked when she discovers that Imlie has returned home safely. As the family go inside for the prayers, Imlie asks Malini why she seems so upset, she asks her is it because her mother’s plans went south. Malini asks her how she knew that and Imlie tells her she was blindly swinging and Malini fell for it.

Aparna thanks Imlie for helping them all, she tells her she has done a huge favour for Malini that she let her stay even after what she had to go through. Dulari Devi interferes and tells them that this doesn’t change the fact that Imlie lost the most precious thing in her life and asks Imlie to think for herself from now on.

Aditya apologises to Imlie for betraying her. Imlie reminds him that his sorry doesn’t mean anything and asks him if he believes her now. Aditya tells her that when he deleted the video clip, he was just thinking of his child. She reminds him that she would have been in college if she had won the case.

Pankaj informs Imlie that she has been given the permission to go to college as Kunal sends a notice to college for illegal dismissal and he hands over the phone to Imlie and the Principal apologises to Imlie and asks her to take part in Hindi debate competition.

Imlie is about to leave for the college and Aditya tells her that he will come to pick her as it’s going to be late when she comes back. As the episode ends, Malini overhears and decides to plot against their plan.

We have watched this episode on the channel’s OTT platform.

Also Read : Imlie, September 29, 2021, Written Update: Imlie manages to call out for help