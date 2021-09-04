Imlie, September 4, 2021, Written Update: Aditya confronts Satyakam

As the episode starts, Aditya wakes up to see Pankaj and Nishant by his side. Nishant informs the rest of the family that Aditya has woken up and they rush to see Adi. Aparna is in tears to see that her son has finally woken up and she feeds him the kheer he asked for. By this time, Satyakam sneaks into the house to see Imlie. Imlie wakes up to see her Dadda by her side and she realises what he did to Aditya. Imlie is on her way to see Aditya, who struggles to make his way to see Imlie. They both hug each other as they meet and break into tears of joy. By that time, Aditya see Satyakam across the hall and informs the police.

Satyakam tries to explain himself but Imlie stops him. Meeti tells her to let Satyakam tell the truth. Satyakam begs for an opportunity to explain himself. Imlie tells Aditya that she wants to speak with Satyakam alone and learn what he has to say. Radha fears if he might run away.

Satyakam explains to Imlie what happened that day and tells her he’s ready to surrender, Imlie tells him that the others who are involved in this also should get what they deserve.

Police arrive and ask where Satyakam is and Imlie comes out to inform them that Satyakam has left, leaving everyone in shock. As Aditya asks her why she did it, she tells him she knows where Satyakam will be hiding and she will reveal that if Malini gets what she deserves as she is the one behind all this. As the episode ends, Malini tells Imlie that she loves Aditya, and asks her if that’s what she wanted to hear.