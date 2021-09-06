Imlie, September 6, 2021, Written Update: Aditya lashes out at Imlie

As the episode starts, Imlie tells everyone how Malini called Satyakam and how she tried to turn him against Aditya. Malini denies this and calls her acquisition rubbish. Aditya too isn’t interested to listen to it. Meeti comes in support of Imlie and tells Aditya how she overheard Malini and Anu speaking of this. Dulari asks them to at least try to look for evidence of what happened. Aditya lashes out at them and asks them how much more evidence they want. He asks Imlie’s mother what she would done if her daughter Imlie was shot instead of him.

As Malini is about to leave, Aditya asks her to stay and tells Imlie that he is fed of Satyakam’s atrocities and he should be in jail. He let’s Imlie know that she has hurt him my letting Satyakam go. He stumbles and the family takes him inside. Malini tells Imlie that her plans have backfired and tells her she will soon be out of the house. Imlie tells that they shall see who will be gone from the house.

At Tripathi house, everyone is planning for Janmashtami and Nishant chooses Aditya as Krishna and Aparna tells Malini will be his Radha. At this time, Imlie makes her way to the hall and Aparna in order to avoid an argument regarding who will be Radha, they shall put their names in cheats and the one Adi chooses will be his Radha. Dulari manages to put Imlie’s name in it with Pankaj’s help. Aditya chooses Imlie’s name and Aparna and Radha wonder how it happened.

Aditya and Imlie are practicing their dance and Malini sees this; she comes in and reminds the importance of Rukmini in Krishan’s life and as the episode ends, she tells Imlie that Rukmini will always be Krishna’s wife.

We have watched this episode on the channel’s OTT platform.

