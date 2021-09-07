Imlie, September 7, 2021, Written Update: Malini takes Imlie’s place

As the episode starts, Malini continues her double-meaning talks. As she leaves, Imlie asks Aditya if they could practice more and Aditya denies. Meethi distributes sweets to workers and Anu is angered by this. When she tries to hit Meethi, Dev interferes and stops her. Dev also arranges a car for Meethi to visit Imlie. Malini tells Aparna that she saw Aditya and Imlie practicing and that she didn’t like their performance. Aparna tells Malini that she was hoping for her to be Radha.

Aditya leaves a video message on the camera he bought for Imlie. He tries to explain to her how she hurt him by letting go of Satyakam. In the end, he makes it clear that all he wants is to end this chaos and for them to live together.

Everyone dresses up for the program. Nishant and Rupali dress up as Balram and Krishna’s Sakhi and Aparna and Pankaj dress up as Nand and Yashoda. Meanwhile, Dev and Anu arrive at Tripathi Nivas. Dev asks where Krishna and Radha are and Aditya and Imlie make their way to the hall beautifully dressed in the attire. They receive a shower of flowers from Nishant. To everyone's surprise, Malini arrives dressed up as Radha. To get rid of Imlie, Aparna reminds her of her Chula Chadai Rasam.

As she is in the kitchen, she tells Meethi how Aditya hasn’t been talking to her. Aditya is worried about whether Imlie would show up on time. Rupali asks him not to worry. Radha drags Aditya to the stage and tells him to start the performance as the guests have arrived. Aparna tells Malini to take Imlie’s place as Radha and tells her she rightfully deserves it. As the episode ends, Malini starts her performance as Radha and Aditya doesn’t know what to do.

We have watched this episode on the channel’s OTT platform.

