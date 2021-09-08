Imlie, September 8, 2021, Written Update: Anu hurts Imlie

As the episode starts Imlie is busy in the kitchen and Sundar checks on her. Aparna comes into the kitchen and asks Imlie if her cooking is complete, as she tells her she is almost done and will be there soon, Aparna tells her she is right where she belongs and there is no need for her to come. Aparna reveals that she just wanted to get rid of her. Imlie breaks into tears when she learns that Aparna hasn’t changed yet. Sundar tries to cheer her up and tells her to be thankful that her rasam is complete.

It’s time for Adithya’s performance and he is worried that Imlie hasn’t shown up yet. Meanwhile, Malini appears on the stage dressed as Radha. Everyone is shocked to see Malini instead of Imlie. Harish compels Aditya to dance with Malini. Even though he’s worried about Imlie, Aditya starts dancing with Malini.

Imlie arrives at the hall and is shocked to see Malini perform with Aditya. As she makes her way down the aisle, Anu drops a glass, and Imlie steps on it and cuts her leg. Imlie somehow makes it to the stage and she extends her hand out to Aditya. Aditya chooses her hand instead of Malini’s. After their performance, Aditya notices Imlie is hurt and he carries her to her room.

Aditya tends to Imlie's wounds and as they talk about Satyakam, he tells her he doesn’t wish to talk about this. Malini makes her way to the room and he makes it clear that he doesn’t want her to leave, and also tells her that he will file their divorce in order to avoid any confusion in the house. As the episode ends, Malini vows to take revenge on Imlie.

We have watched this episode on the channel’s OTT platform.

