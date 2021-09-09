Imlie, September 9, 2021, Written Update: Malini intoxicates the family

As the episode starts, Anu tells Malini she will take care of Imlie. Malini makes up her mind that she will go to any extent to make Imlie pay. Anu hands her over a bottle of liquid that appears to be poison.

As Imlie comes to the kitchen, she sees Malini wandering around the dishes and she asks her what she was doing. Malini reminds her how she told her she is planning to do something big. After she leaves, Imlie notices the bottle in the dustbin and she fears Malini mixed poison in the dish.

Malini distributes the sweets to the children and the family. Imlie rushes to them and takes back the sweets and makes sure they haven’t eaten them. Guru ji leaves with his kids and tells Harish that they have insulted them. As Aditya asks Imlie why she did that, she tells him Malini mixed poison in the food. Malini straight away denies this and tells her she has crossed her limits. To prove her wrong, Malini eats the food. Aditya asks Imlie to apologize to Malini but she is lost for words. He tells her she has no respect for him.

Imlie is in the kitchen wondering how things went wrong. Malini comes in and reveals that she did mix something, but that wasn’t in the food, it was in the drinks. Imlie goes to the hall and sees that the entire family is feeling the effects and they all act out of their mind. In their intoxicated state, Malini comes out and reveals that she still loves Aditya and she did intoxicate them. She tells Imlie that they won’t ever remember what they heard. As the episode ends, Imlie tries to take care of the family and Malini disappears.

We have watched this episode on the channel’s OTT platform.

