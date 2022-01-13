Imlie SPOILER: Aditya’s life in danger after a rebel rigs his Bluetooth earpiece with a bomb

Imlie is among the leading shows on television sets. The recent plot of the show is very exciting and interesting as it is seen that Aditya’s life has come into danger. It will be seen in the episode, that Aryan picks the mask and Imlie tries to leave from there after some time. Aryan holds her hand and says she picked the same mask as him, so she is now his dance partner.

Imlie says that she doesn’t want to dance right now and leaves for some work. Aryan holds her hand and stops her saying she can’t ruin his party. He says that he won’t let her run after her ex-husband again. Imlie agrees to dance with him and Aryan makes her wear the mask.

Aryan and Imlie will be giving a dance performance on Shiddat Banalu Tujhe. After the dance, they look at each other holding each other’s hands. Imlie gets teary-eyed and her tear falls on Aryan’s hand. Imlie leaves and Aryan also becomes emotional. Imlie calls Meethi and tells him that Aditya is missing, he is not with his team and is not answering their calls too.

Meethi says she will find him and Imlie should not worry. Imlie says Meethi is alone right now and it can be risky for her to find him at late night. She searches for Aditya and he is drunk. One person comes to Aditya and exchanges the Bluetooth with something else from his ear. The person disappears seeing Meethi. Some men order Aditya to do as they say.

Aditya refuses to comply with the rebel’s demands. The rebel rigs Aditya's earpiece with a bomb threatening to blow him up if he doesn’t go along. Tripathis try to raise money to free Aditya, but Harish’s financial misdeeds threaten to surface. Meanwhile, Malini gets Imlie jailed by creating a fake police report.



