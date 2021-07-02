Imlie SPOILER: Imlie suffers an emotional breakdown after Anu calls her 'illicit child' of Dev

Imlie suffers a severe breakdown upon hearing the truth about Dev being her father. Aditya tries to console her and help her face the reality.

In the present episode of the show Imlie, it is shown that her life is going through major drama. Only recently her relationship with Aditya had come on a happy note when Anu enters and dishevels everything. Anu humiliated Meethi for spending a night with Dev. She calls Imlie a sin child and an illegal child of Dev. On hearing this, Imlie is utterly shocked.

Meethi will request Anu to not reveal the truth to Tripathi. Imlie will speak against Anu for humiliating Meethi. Dev arrives at that moment and agrees with Anu that he is her father. He also apologizes to Imlie for not telling the truth to her. Imlie is in shock at hearing the truth.

Imlie has always believed that Satyakam was her real father and now she realizes that she is the child of Dev. She has a mental breakdown as she tries to accept reality. She starts imaging that Dev is cursing her and calling her his past mistake. She also imagines Anu hating her and calling her illegitimate daughter.

Imlie imagines that Malini is cursing her for being her illegitimate sister and accusing her of snatching her husband. Aditya finds her and consoles her. She starts murmuring in a traumatic state as she has a mental breakdown. In the future episodes, we will see that Aditya will be able to save Imlie from emotional drama or not?

