Imlie Spoiler: Imlie suffers a setback when Anu reveals that her real father is Dev and insults Meethi

Imlie is shocked by the accusations of Anu on Meethi and the revelation of her real father in the show.

The show Imlie is presently one of the most popular daily soaps on Indian television sets. The audience is giving a massive amount of love and support to the show and its characters. The show had also remained in the top three shows' listing of BARC for many weeks. The present plot of the show has become very interesting with the new twist in the story, as Meethi enters the show. She has an ugly spat with Anu and she humiliated the former.

Earlier, it was shown that Imlie and Aditya’s love life is finally getting on track. Their marital relationship is also accepted by Nishant and Pallavi. But the happiness does not last long, with the entry of Anu in the Tripathi house.

Anu and Meethi have a major verbal fight and Anu reveals that the real father of Imlie was Dev Chaturvedi. The news hits her badly and she is shocked to realize that Meethi had lied to her on Satyakam being her real father.

Further, the dirty blame by Anu on Meethi, leads to the breakdown of Imlie and she becomes deeply hurt.

Aditya overhears the truth and decides to take action. He decides to assist Imlie in getting her rights. Imlie becomes shattered on hearing the truth and starts hating Dev. Aditya and Malini come to her support.

Now, how will Aditya assist Imlie to bring her back to normal after the biggest shock of her life that has impacted her mental health? It will be found out in the upcoming episodes of the show.

The show focuses on the life of the couple Imlie and Aditya, played by Sumbul Tauqeer Khan and Gashmir Mahajani. Their chemistry is getting a massive love of the fans.

