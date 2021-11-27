India’s Best Dancer 2, November 27, 2021, Written Update: Neelam Kothari and Chunky Panday arrive

As the episode starts, the guest judges of the night, Neelam Kothari and Chunky Panday make their way to the stage and take their place alongside Terence, Malaika, and Geeta. Manish welcomes everyone to the brand-new episode of India’s Best Dancer. Manish announces that the last two contestants after tonight’s performances will battle it out in the first elimination round ‘Battle of the Best’. He then welcomes the first contestants of the night Zamroodh and Sonali. Neelam calls Zamroodh an ‘entertainment package’ for his tremendous performance while Chunky Panday rates their retro performance better than the original.

The next contestants are Apeksha and Sadhwi Majumder. The duo bags 27 points for their awesome performance. After their performance, Manish presents his invention to Sakshi’s scientist father. Raktim Thakuria and Aryan Patra are the next contestants. They receive a standing ovation for their power-packed performance. Later Terence and Malaika open up about having a crush on Neelam and Chunky Panday respectively. They even deliver a wonderful dance performance with their crushes.

Sanket and Anuradha are the next performers. Their electrifying performance gets approval from judges even before they finish it. They get full marks and Geeta Kapoor bows down to them twice. After the performance, Neelam (who unfortunately lost her father) gifts Sanket with a lucky charm for his father’s recovery. Debbey Das and Pankaj Thapa are the next contestants. They deliver a stunning performance in a beautifully portrayed theme. The judges get impressed by their wonderful performance.

Milind and Chadni are the final performers of the day. Neelam and Chunky Panday were really impressed by it but the judges had other opinions about it. Terence and Geeta point out where they lacked behind and Debbey promises to come back stronger. As the show wraps, Sanket and Anuradha, Raktim, and Aryan are named as the performers of the day.

We have watched this episode on the channel’s OTT platform.

