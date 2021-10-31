India’s Best Dance 2, October 30, 2021, Written Update: Electrifying performances heat up the battle

Today’s episode presents the Mega Audition in which all the contestants will have to go through two rounds; the choreography round and the dance-off round. The judges welcome the choreographers; who are going to be part of the show. The judges are super excited about the mega auditions. Rajendra, Arya and Sanketh kick off the show with their amazing individual performances. Then it is time for the dance-off between them and all three of them deliver some jaw-dropping performances. The judges have a hard time watching as the contestant puts their body on the line.

Kanchi, Roza, and Apeksha are the next contestants. The girls show unity as they hug each other before the performance. Apeksha impresses the judges with her unique dance form, followed by Kanchi and Roza. Kanchi tells Terence how her mother got famous after her segment with him last week. Terence admires Roza's urge to pursue her dreams. The girls deliver one exceptional dance-off.

Next up are Samrudh and Shirushree. Both of them sparkle up the stage with their amazing performances and we get to see some funny interactions with Samrudh and Malaika as he proposes to her in Malayalam. Next up are Akash and Prabir. On seeing Akash’s performances, Terence asks to insure his legs. He also stands out to be the best performer in his dance-off with Prabir.

The next contestants are Shakthi, Gaurav, and Popnflex. Judges are unable to decide a winner as they went toe to toe in their dance-off. They are followed by Prachi and Ritesh. After Ritesh’s performance, Manish sets a wonderful wedding celebration for his guru, who accompanied him to the show. This is followed by the dance-off between Prachi and Ritesh. Before the show wraps, judges inform them, they will have to wait a little longer for their decisions.

We have watched this episode on the channel’s OTT platform.

