India’s Best Dancer 2, 12 December 2021, Written Update: Apeksha Sukheja, Kanchi Shah eliminated from the show

At the start of today’s episode, Maniesh Paul informed everyone about the elimination and motivated all the contestants to give their best in order to secure their position for the next round. The first act was performed by Rakhtim and Aryan; they portrayed the story of a father and son through their act. Dharmendra was thrilled to witness an act full of emotions and Geeta loved the concept. Moving on, Dharmendra and Asha performed on their evergreen songs and entertained everyone.

Saumya and Vartika took over the stage and yet again enthralled the judges with their belly dancing. Asha Parekh gave a standing ovation after the act and complimented Saumya for her perfection. Terence thanked god for giving him the opportunity to enjoy international level of dancing as Saumya and Vartika are taking belly dancing to another level. Later, Dibay and Pankaj were highly appreciated for their dancing as it was full of energy. Asha Parekh appreciated both the performers for their sense of timing while Dharmendra did the unbelievable and won hearts when he gifted his watch to Dibay and wished him luck for his future.

Furthermore, Gaurav shocked everyone with his new avatar as the latter had dressed up as a girl to get in a new element in their act. Geeta complimented Rupesh for the concept and his vision as he managed to get in the best out of Gaurav. Asha was impressed with the swift body movements of Gaurav while Malaika asked them to keep up the good work as they expect a lot from them. Next up we saw that, Maniesh revealed that Roza, Kanchi and Apeksha will have to go through dance battle as they are in the bottom 3. After the dance battle Malaika announced that Kanchi and Apeksha are out of the competition while Roza made it to the next round.

We have seen this episode on channel’s OTT platform.

