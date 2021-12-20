India’s Best Dancer 2, 19 December 2021, Written Update: Thrilling night with astounding performances

In today’s episode, Maniesh Paul informed everyone that there won't be any elimination this week as the super dancers have joined them for a magical weekend. The first act was performed by Rakhtim, Anshika, and Aryan. In this act, the trio was highly appreciated for their clean moves and energetic dancing. Terrence highlighted Aryan’s hard work as it is always difficult to manage different dance styles at the same time. Next up, Zamroodh and Sonali took over the stage while super dancer Esha joined them in making the performance flawless. Geeta appreciated Zamroodh for his all-round qualities and also named him as the ‘King of Bollywood dancing'. Malaika was blown away by the concept and expressions put into the act by all the contestants.

This act was followed by the consistent performers of the season which included Saumya and Vartika wherein Sanchit announced his presence with his unique style. After the act judges could not resist giving a standing ovation as the performance was full of energy. Malaika announced this act as one of the unique acts witnessed in the history of her career as a judge. Geeta bowed down in respect as Vartika’s choreography and the dancing left her speechless. In between, Maniesh created a moment of laughter when he spoke to Saumya’s father and his fellow colleagues about their hobbies.

Later Sanam accompanied Roza and Neerja in delivering one of the best performances of the night as it was complete from every angle in terms of the level of dancing. Malaika requested the channel to document the performance as according to her such an act will never take place in the history of dance reality shows. Terrence agreed with Malaika’s point and added that it was the most powerful performance. Moving on, Saumya and Gaurav presented a special act and shocked everyone with the fusion of robotics and belly dancing. The electrifying episode came to an end when the contestants from super dancer performed in a battle against India's best dancers.

We have seen this episode on the channel's OTT platform.

