India’s Best Dancer 2, 20th November 2021, Written Update: Suniel Shetty & Karisma Kapoor arrive as guests

As the episode starts, Manish Paul welcomes the special guests for the night, the hit couple of Bollywood from the 90’s Suniel Shetty & Karisma Kapoor. Karisma Kapoor expresses her excitement about being on the show, especially with her friend, Malaika Arora. She gives a shout-out to Gaurav and Scientists ki Beti. While Suniel Shetty appreciates Zamroodh and Dibbay Das. Manish informs everyone about the elimination round coming up next week.

The first performance of the night is from Muskaan Singh and Kumar Sharma. Karisma thanks them for the wonderful tribute they paid to her classical film. Meanwhile, Terence Lewis points out where they could have improved. Next performance is from Raktim Thakuria and Aryan Batra. The judges are really impressed with their performance. Geeta Kapoor points out the excellence in Guru Ji’s choreography. The duo bags full marks for the amazing performance. Karisma Kapoor delivers a wonderful performance with Raktim.

The next performance is from Akash and Tushar Shetty. They deliver one of the most energetic performances of the night and they get a standing ovation from the judges and audience. The judges have no option but to give them full marks. Then we get to see a wonderful dance-off between Malaika Arora and Karisma Kapoor. The next performance is from Roza Rana and Sanam Johar. Their performance turns out to be absolutely brilliant. After their performance, they are joined by Suniel Shetty and Karisma Kapoor on the stage.

Dibbay Das and Pankaj Tapha give the next performance. Manish sheds light on Dibbay’s dedication and hard work. Geeta Kapoor asks him to take care of himself as she notices him performing with a broken ankle. The final performance of the night comes from Milind Bhatt and Chandni. They impress the judges and audience alike with their visually amazing performance.

We have watched this episode on the channel’s OTT platform.