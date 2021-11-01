India’s Best Dancer 2, 31 October 2021, Written Update: Judge’s selected the top twelve dancers

Today we saw that Aayushi and Muskan were the two contestants who made their way on the stage and gave their best to secure a place in the top 12. Aayushi enthralled everyone with her energetic moves, while Muskan’s grace impressed the judges. Later, Akash, Meyitmesu and Milind took over the stage and captivated everyone with their unique dance moves. Geeta was convinced by Milind’s dancing and selected him directly into the top 12.

Further, Varun showcased his contemporary skills and Rakhtim caught every beat of the song as he performed lyrical form of dancing. The judges were stunned as Varun and Rakhtim created a very competitive environment on the set of India’s Best Dancer 2. Varun and Rakhtim’s face off turned out to be the best amongst everyone as all the choreographers along with the judges gave a standing ovation for their performances.

Moving on, Sameer and Saumya faced each other and proved their worth after they added many elements in their act. The super guru’s took out roses from their pockets and gave it to Saumya. Next up we saw, Abir, Dibbay and Deva Sambhara performing who also gave their best to secure a place in one of the best dance reality show in the country. Dibbay recalled the tough moments of his life and Terrence saluted him for his attitude and fighting spirit. As all the performances and face offs came to an end, the judges revealed the top 12 contestants of the show which included Gaurav, Milind, Sanket, Rajendra, Varun, Roza, Rakhtim, Apeksha, Kanchi, Zamroodh, Aakash and Saumya.

We have seen this episode on channel’s OTT platform.

