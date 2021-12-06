India’s Best Dancer 2, 5 December 2021, Written Update: Milind Bhatt gets eliminated from the show

Today we saw that the evergreen singer of all times, Asha Bhosle made her way to the India’s Best Dancer 2 and was excited to witness some outstanding dance performances. The first act of the night was performed by Apeksha and Sadhvi while the duo bagged 27 marks out of 30 for their classical dancing. Asha Taai was impressed by Apeksha’s expression and gave her some money as a token of appreciation. Next up, we saw Zamroodh and Sonali on the stage who managed to enrapture the judges with their western fusion. Judges were left completely speechless after the act and gave a perfect 30 for the entertaining act.

After this act, Rakhtim and Aryan took over the stage and portrayed the story of two lovers through their performance. Aryan’s choreography was upheld by the judges while Asha Taai loved the energy throughout the act. Next act was performed by the most loved pair of the season Saumya and Vartika wherein the duo enthralled everyone with their belly dancing. Geeta Kapur and other judges could not control themselves and as a result gave perfect 30 while the performance was going on. Asha Bhosle honored Saumya with an idol of lord Natraj and also named her as the ‘Helen’ of India’s Best Dancer 2.

Moving on, Akash and Tushar gained appreciation for their unmatched co-ordination. Asha Ji complimented Akash for his amazing footwork and while Terrence Lewis praised Tushar for his complex choreography. Furthermore, Amitabh Bachchan congratulated Asha Bhosle through a video message for completing 75 golden years in the Indian film industry wherein all the choreographers and the contestants in the show gave a tribute to India’s most versatile singer through their dance. Later, Milind, Apeksha and Akash competed in a dance battle and tried to prove their talent. After the dance battle judges announced that Milind Bhatt has to leave the show while Akash and Apeksha went to the next round.

We have seen this episode on channel’s OTT platform.

