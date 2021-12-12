India’s Best Dancer 2, December 11, 2021, Written Update: Bollywood legends Dharmendra and Asha Parekh join

As the show starts, Maniesh Paul welcomes the special guest judges of the night, Dharmendra and Asha Parekh. The audience welcomes them with a huge round of applause. Dharmendra presents Asha with a beautiful gift. Maniesh informs everyone about the upcoming elimination round. Dharmendra gives out a beautiful message to the contestants.

The first performance of the evening comes from Akash Tambedkar and Tushar Shetty. They pay a tribute to Dharmendra as they perform on songs from his classical film. The judges compliment their choreography. Kanchi Shah and Paul Marshal are the next performers. The duo delivers a stunning performance on one of the songs from Asha’s classical film. Malaika points out how she missed the soul of Kanchi’s performance. Geeta expects more from the contestant. Kanchi’s parents recall their crush on Asha and Dharmendra.

Zamroodh and Sonali are the next performers. Their performance is one of the best performances of the evening and gets approval from the judges even before they finish it. The performers bag full points as well. Terrence is really impressed with Sonali’s performance. They receive a shower of kisses from Malaika and Geeta personally bows down to Zamroodh in admiration of his performance. Sanketh and Anuradha are up next. Their energetic performance makes Dharmendra and Asha wonder; whether they would have been able to pull off a performance like theirs. They get full marks for their incredible performance. Then the female contestants of IBD arrange a performance for Dharmendra. Then Manish plays a game with Asha and Dharmendra.

Apeksha and Sadhwi are the next performers. Their performance was visually stunning. After the performance, Apeksha expresses her admiration for Asha. Roza Rana and Sanam Johar are the next performers. Their performance was absolutely beautiful. The audience is touched by their moving performance. Dharmendra gets emotional on seeing their performance. Geeta points out where the contestant could have improved. As the show wraps up Maniesh Paul compliments the contestants for their performance on the classical songs without altering them.

We have watched this episode on the channel’s OTT platform.

