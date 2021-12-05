India’s Best Dancer 2, December 4, 2021, Written Update; Ayushmann Khurrana and Vaani Kapoor arrive

As the show starts, Manish Paul welcomes the guest judges for the night; Ayushmann Khurrana and Vaani Kapoor. At Manish Paul’s request, Ayushmann Khurrana sheds light on their new film “Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui”. Ayushmann picks Raktim as his favorite contestant while Vaani Kapoor picks Soumya and Roza as hers.

The first performance of the night comes from Milind Bhatt and Chandni. They put together a sensational romantic performance. Geeta Kapoor compliments their song selection while Malaika and Terence ask him to keep pushing in order to reach the top. The next performance of the night comes from Kanchi Shah and Paul Marshal. Ayushmann Khurrana is absolutely mind blown by their stunning performance. They receive all-around positive comments from the judges and the duo bags full marks as well. Their performance is followed by the “Sanedo” dance with Kanchi’s parents.

This was followed by the performance from Gaurav Sarwan and Rupesh Soni. The judges are really impressed by their performance and Terence calls Gaurav a “rising star”. They get full marks for their wonderful performance. Debbay Das and Pankaj Thapa are the next performers. Terence points out how the theme of the performance exemplifies Debbay's struggle and he appreciates his beautiful execution. Later Debbay breaks down into tears as he talks to his mother through a video call.

Raktim Thakuria and Soumya are called on to the stage by Ayushmann and Vaani Kapoor respectively to perform on one of their favorite songs. The final performance of the night comes from Roza Rana and Sanam Johar, which turns out to be one of the most energetic performances of the night. They get a standing ovation from the judges as they wrap their performance. The duo not only receives full marks but is awarded the best performance of the night title.

We have watched this episode on the channel’s OTT platform.