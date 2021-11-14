India’s Best Dancer 2, November 13, 2021, Written Update: Thrilling night with astounding performances

As the show starts, Manish Paul makes his entry and kicks off the show. He manages to get a standing ovation from everyone in a very Manish Paul way. He informs everyone that the competition will get tougher as the judges will provide scores for their performance, he also gives the competitors a heads up about the elimination round.

The first performance of the day comes from Akash and his choreographer Tushar Shetty. They deliver a fiery performance that impresses the judges, who also point out where they could improve.

The next performance is from Raktim and his choreographer Aryan. They put on an amazing performance based on a romantic theme. After his performance, Raktim’s fellow competitors put a light on his increased female fan following after coming on the show.

Next, up is Kanchi Shah and her choreographer Paul Marshal. Geeta Kapoor is so impressed that she bows down to them. This is followed by some funny interaction between Terence Lewis and Kanchi Shah’s mother.

The next performers are Dibbey Das and his choreographer Pankaj Thapa. Terence Lewis gets emotional on seeing Dibbey’s performance. He is accompanied by his friends who helped him out during his hardships.

Apeksha and her choreographer Bhawna Majumder are up next. Geeta Kapoor is really amazed at seeing the expression on Apeksha’s face during the dance. After her performance, Manish presents his invention to her Scientist father.

Next up is Muskan Singh and Bhawna Khanduja. After the performance, Geeta Kapoor tells her, she could improve to fulfill the high expectations of hers. This is followed by comments from the other judges as well. As the show wraps, Manish Paul reveals the Performance of the Day and Move of the Day.

