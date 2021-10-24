India’s Best Dancer 2, October 23, 2021, Written Update: Stellar performances light up the show

As the show starts, the judges dance their way to their seats. The first contestant, Abir Rahman from Kolkata, starts his performance. The judges waste no time in pressing the buzzer. The next contestant is Kanchi Shah from Gujarat. All three judges were impressed by her performance and pressed the buzzer as soon as she was done. Her mother turns out to be Terence’s fan and the latter accepts her social media friend request.

The third contestant is Milind from Lucknow, though Geeta and Malaika give him the pass, Terence first doubts his performance but ends up giving him the pass when he promises to improve. The next contestant is Allen from Prayagraj and the judges get emotional as his mother reveals the hardship she had to go through raising her children. Allen makes it to the next round as well with his mind-blowing performances.

In the next contest, Deva is brought on to the stage by Manish Paul as she refuses to tell him her goal. Though she disappoints Manish as she reveals her goal, she impresses the judges with her performances and clears the round.

Next Up is Prachi who not only impresses Manish with her shudh Hindi but the judges with her performances as well. She also gets a chance to deliver an incredible duo performance with Terence Lewis.

Muskan from Bhopal is the final contestant of the day. She delivers a unique performance with her classic Kathak. Judges are really impressed by her performance and she clears the round. She shares a moment with her father on stage who recalls the discipline in which she was raised, before the show wraps.

We have watched the show on the channel’s OTT platform.

