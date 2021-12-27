India’s Best Dancer, 26 December 2021, Written Update: Guru Randhawa and Nora Fatehi visit the show

In today’s episode, host Maniesh welcomed the king of party music Guru Randhawa and the very talented Nota Fatehi along with him as they visited the show to promote their latest song ‘Dance Meri Rani’. Guru informed Maniesh that he is a big fan of India’s Best Dancers and is excited to witness the electrifying acts. The first act of the night was performed by Roza and Sanam who were highly appreciated for their chemistry. Terrence loved the emotions throughout the act wherein Geeta informed Sanam that she expects more from them. Next up, we saw Rakhtim and Aryan who delivered a flawless act which was also named as one of the difficult acts on the stage. Malaika loved the coordination and complimented Rakhtim for his constant progress and also praised Aryan for his unique choreography.

Saumya and Vartika took over the stage and enthralled everyone with their killing dance moves as the duo added multiple elements in the act and managed to impress everyone. Geeta and all other judges could not resist themselves to stand and applaud the most entertaining dancing duo of their show. Moving on, Nora gave all the credit to Vartika as she has been working hard for Saumya while the latter has taken belly dancing one level up and also assured that she will represent India on the global stage. Geeta loved the execution while Terrence appreciated Saumya for showcasing immense flexibility through her dancing.

Furthermore, Gaurav and Rupesh delivered the best act of the night as they made everyone in the studio give them a standing ovation. Geeta was very emotional after the act, according to her, their performance was unrealistic and also made her speechless as she had never witnessed such an act which was filled with all the elements. Malaika named Gaurav as the future of dancing and announced that in the next few years, he will inspire many young dancers to enter the industry.

