India’s Got Talent, 10th April 2022: Semi-finalists' performances impress the judges

Today’s episode begins with the performance of Rishabh Chaturvedi. He mesmerized everyone with his vocals on ‘Ek Haseena Thi’ and ‘Bachna-E-Haseeno’. His performance was followed by the magical pair- Divyansh and Anurag. They played the flute and beatboxed on ‘Chaudhvi Ka Chaand’, ‘Kya Khoob Lagti Ho’, and ‘Koi Kehte Kehta Rahe’. The judges were so stunned by their performance that they gave them the golden buzzer with a standing ovation. The next performance was graced by The Bomb Fire Squad. They danced on ‘Chikni Chameli’. They received a golden buzzer for their power-pack performance. Badshah gifted them their Rakhi gifts and even danced on ‘Jugnoo’.

The fourth act was performed by The Warrior Squad and their gymnastics act on ‘Sultan’. Everybody was stunned looking at them taking leaps and crossing the fire circle. Following them, Ishita sang ‘Yeh Kahaan Aagaye Hum’ and ‘Piya Tu Ab Toh Aaja’ in her melodious voice. Ishita even met her grandparents on a video call and cried happy tears. Then, B S Reddy spread his magic on the stage by first disappearing the girl. In the next act, he turned the girl upside-down, toppled her, and yet she was intact. Seeing him, even Badshah performed a magical act with the judges.

Later, everyone gathered on the stage and sang ‘Hum Rahein Ya Na Rahein Kal’ for the judges. Everyone got very emotional and shed tears of love. Manoj Muntashir expressed his love by reciting poetry. Badshah affirmed that IGT has become his family and he is forever grateful for this family. The last performance was graced by The Demolition Group on ‘ Seeti Maar’. Shilpa Shetty was impressed seeing their basketball act. Arjun welcomed Jubin Nautiyal and he sang ‘Humma Humma’ with Divyansh and Anurag. Jubin Nautiyal also sang his latest song ‘Mast Nazron’, penned by Manoj Muntashir. His song was charmed by Shilpa Shetty’s dance.

