India’s Got Talent, 20th March 2022, Written Update: An ode to Bappi Da’s legendary legacy

The episode begins with a tribute to legendary singer and music composer Bappi Lahiri’s legacy. Bappa Lahiri and Rema Lahiri get invited to the show. Every performance is based on Bappi Da’s famous songs. The show begins with the performance of Bad Salsa 2.0 on ‘Tamma Tamma’. In the end, as they receive the golden buzzer, Badshah asks Maroju how his mother feels seeing him dance. He tells that they do not have television back at home. Everyone gets emotional. The show surprises him with his mother coming on stage. He eats Kheer to celebrate his performance.

The next performance stars Rishabh Chaturvedi. He sings ‘Pag Ghungroo Baandh’ and Yaad Aaraha Hai’ phenomenally. Bappa Lahiri appreciates him as the songs are very hard to catch on. Badshah affirms that this show mustn’t telecast for free because Rishabh sang just too beautiful. Next in the line, the Bomb Fire group dances on ‘Jimmy Jimmy’ gracefully giving all their energy. Kirron Kher appreciates their infectious energy and they receive a golden buzzer.

The Warriors Squad surprise everyone with their balancing acts and gymnastics. They perform on ‘Disco Dancer’. Malaika gets shocked as one warrior comes right near her face while performing the act. Malaika joins them for a dance. Following them, Divyansh Kachola and Manuraj Singh Rajput perform their beatboxing and flute act on ‘Inteha Ho Gayi Intezaar Ki’. In between, they both exchange their talent, as Divyansh sings as if he is playing flute and Manuraj beat boxes. Malaika and Kirron drop their mics applauding their performance.

Next, B.S Reddy shows his magic and stuns everyone. He passes fire knives through a girl in a box and she comes out all fine. Here, Swastik (Bappi Da’s grandson) admires his performance. The contestants sing ‘Ooo La La’ remembering the legend. The Demolition group gets saved in the elimination. The Bad Salsa 2.0 gets eliminated. The Bomb Fire wins the ‘Masaledaar Performance of The Week’. Bappi Lahiri’s family thanks IGT for inviting them. The episode ends.

ALSO READ: India’s Got Talent 9: Malaika Arora shakes a leg with Bomb Fire Crew on Bappi Lahiri’s ‘Jimmy Jimmy’