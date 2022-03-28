India’s Got Talent, 27th March 2022, Written Update: The crescent of India 2.0 shines brighter than ever

Today’s episode begins with Manoj Muntashir taking everyone through India’s dusk to its rising dawn, bowing to our motherland. The first performance is embraced by Ishita Vishwakarma. She sang ‘Ae Mere Watan Ke Logon’ and ‘Vande Matram’ in her euphonious voice. The stage of IGT is then graced by Miss Universe 2022 Harnaaz Sandhu. The Bomb Fire group takes their position. Everyone applauds Priyanka for leaving her past behind, giving up on her mangalsutra. They performed on ‘Dholida’ and paid their tribute to Navratri – the nine colors of India.

Following them, Divyansh and Manuraj flared their magic by beatboxing and fluting on ‘Sandese Aate Hai’ and ‘Suno Gaur Se Duniya Walo’. They bagged the title of ‘Stylish Performance of the Week’ with a golden buzzer. To salute an Indian dancer who took it all the way to international soil, IGT welcomed Terence Lewis. The fourth performance was elevated with Demolition Group’s energy. They paid their respects to rich Indian history by performing Lord Parshuram’s Nritya. The judges shed tears seeing the struggle of Demolition boys. They won the badge of ‘Masaledar Performance of the Week.’

Then, the platform of IGT paid homage to the Veer Naaris – wives and mothers of Indian martyrs. The last performance was carried out by Nitish Bharti. With his prolific sand art, he bowed to the motherland who witnessed the torture of the British Army, raised its flag on Kashmir’s heaven, and paved the way to Mars with Mangalyaan. Later, Terence performed his song ‘Shaidayee’ that is released by T Series recently. Nitish Bharti got saved in the elimination round. Euphony got eliminated and could not make it to the top 10.

