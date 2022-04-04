India’s Got Talent, 3rd April 2022, Written Update: Shahid Kapoor and Mrunal Thakur grace the show

Today’s episode begins with the Demolition group wishing everyone Gudi Padwa. Mrunal Thakur graced the stage and performed the rituals of the festival. Later, the Demolition group invited the heart of Mumbai- The Dabbawallas. They performed on Dhating Naach. The next performance was done by Rishabh. Before performing, he requested Shahid Kapoor to play a cricket game. They tried balancing a ball on the bat. Rishabh charmed everyone by singing ‘Tum Se Hi’ and ‘Nagada Nagada’. He received a golden buzzer even before he completed his performance. Rishabh and Shahid performed Bhangra.

Kirron Kher asked Shahid Kapoor how he dances so well. Shahid told about his mother being an international dancer and that it flows in his blood. Following him, the Bomb Fire squad performed on ‘Dhan Te Nan’. Shahid Kapoor took a ride sitting behind one of the girls from the group. The Bomb Fire group got emotional as one of them fell on stage while practicing. Manoj applauded them and said the beauty lies not in the face but in the performance. The fourth performance was led by B S Reddy. Everybody was stunned seeing his pyramid act. Badshah asked him to teach him the vase act if he wanted his golden buzzer.

Following him, Krish and Shalini performed their aerial act on ‘Bekhayali’. Shalini did aerial splits and stunts. Krish lifted her on his head and tried to walk on a ramp almost 10 ft above the stage. At the last step, Krish’s leg slipped and Shalini fell. Fortunately, they weren’t severely injured. In the elimination round – B S Reddy, Shalini and Krish, and Nitish Bharti were in danger. Nitish Bharti left the IGT journey due to health issues. Krish and Shalini got eliminated and B S Reddy made it to the top 8. The Demolition group won ‘Masaledar Performance of the week’ and Rishabh won the badge of ‘Most Stylish Performance of the week'

