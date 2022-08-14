India’s Laughter Champion, 13 August 2022, Written Update: Radhe Shyam Bharti gets a standing ovation

In today’s episode, Rochelle welcomes everyone and tells that the Semi Finals are going to start soon. Shekhar Suman asks Archana Puran Singh what’s the thing that is shining the most. Archana tells that it’s the trophy that is looking extremely beautiful and shows the trophy. She tells that the winner won’t just win the trophy but also they’ll win a lot of cash which is 25 lakhs. Archana asks Rochelle if they can start. Rochelle tells they can start away. The judges go and sit. Rochelle calls Rajat Sood from Delhi, Radhe Shyam Bharti from Uttar Pradesh, Vighnesh Pande from Mumbai and Himanshu Bawandar from Madhya Pradesh on the stage.

Rochelle tells that the sarpanch for today is the King of Haryanvi; Arun Gemini who’s the best entertainer. Shekhar praises Arun. He thanks him and then wishes the contestants. He starts his comedy off with his Haryanvi and entertains everyone. Archana tells that Haryanvi’s point of view is amazing and laughs. After his humorous performance all the other contestants perform and in the end, Archana and Shekhar tell Radhe Shyam that he is the new hope of comedy in the industry and praise him.

Rochelle then comes and asks if everyone’s ready to know who are the finalists. She tells there’s a twist as the judges have decided to conduct two more rounds of semi finals and then short list the finalists. The contestants get surprised. Archana tells them that it’s a good thing they’re still in the show.

This episode has been watched on the channel’s OTT platform.

