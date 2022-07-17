India’s Laughter Champion, 16th July 2022, Written Update: Rajkummar Rao promotes his film HIT-The First Case

In today’s episode, Rochelle Rao enters the stage and welcomes everyone for the quarter finals of the show. She says that this week is going to be very challenging for the participants as well as the judges because they would have to choose between such talented people. Archana Puran Singh and Shekhar Suman look at each other surprised. Rochelle says that the 8 contestants will be participating this weekend and says that it will be interesting to see who will reach the semi-finals. She invites the quarter finalists; Rakesh Addlakha from Pataudi, Rajat Sood from Delhi, Apoorva Vajpayee from Madhya Pradesh and Nitesh Shetty from Mumbai.

They enter and take their seats. Rochelle says that this is the first time where an actor has come to this show and welcomes the incredibly talented Rajkummar Rao. He comes and Rochelle thanks him for coming. He talks about his upcoming movie ‘HIT- The First Case’. Everyone applauds and he goes to take his seat after greeting Shekhar and Archana. Rochelle then welcomes Chetan Shashital as the Sarpanch. He comes and everyone claps for him. He starts off with his excellent voice mimicking talent.

He mimics Rajkummar as well as various other artists. After that, the contestants come and and perform on stage. Rochelle asks the judges whose performance was worthy of the title ‘Laughter Blaster’. The judges choose Nitesh Shetty. Rochelle thanks Chetan and Rajkummar for gracing the show and signs off.

This episode has been watched on the channel’s OTT platform.

Also read: India's Laughter Champion: Rajpal Yadav, Sugandha Mishra join Shekhar Suman & Archana Puran Singh on the show