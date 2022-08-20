India’s Laughter Champion, 20th August 2022, Written Update: Rajeev Nigam entertains everyone

In today’s episode, Rochelle graces the stage and without further ado, calls Jayvijay Sachan, Bharat Ganeshpure, Sagar Karande and Nitesh Shetty from Mumbai, Ravi Gupta from Delhi and Jay Chhaniyara from Gujarat on the stage. She informs that it’s time to meet the Sarpanch, who is an actor, performer and entertainer Rajeev Nigam. He comes and greets Shekhar Suman and Archana Puran Singh and talks about how surnames are so similar that they sound like a couple “Seth and Sethi” and they sound like they’re brothers “Trivedi, Chaturvedi”.

Everyone laughs. He tells that these type of surnames are only found in India. He continues to make everyone laugh. Rochelle then invites Nitesh Shetty, who dances while entering and tells them that they reached semi-finals very soon. He congratulates Shekhar because he’ll stay till the finals and then congratulates Archana because she’ll stay there for the next show as well. They both laugh. He entertains everyone. Rochelle then calls the versatile artist Jayvijay Sachan on stage. He entertains everyone with his voice modulation skills. Rochelle then calls the Jay on stage. He makes everyone laugh by starting off with a shayari.

Rochelle then calls Ravi on the stage and he entertains everyone with his title of ‘Mr. Lazy’. Rochelle calls Bharat and Sagar on stage. Bharat comes first and claps hands like a drunkard. Rochelle asks him why’s he clapping. He tells that when one claps, the lion doesn’t come. Rochelle tells him that there aren’t any lions. He tells that it’s because he’s clapping and everyone laughs. Sagar also enters the stage and the duo make everyone laugh. Rochelle comes and tells that the semi-finals are almost done. She calls every contestant on stage. Archana tells that their decision is based on everyone’s performance throughout. Shekar thanks them all. Rochelle tells Nitesh, Vignesh, Rajat, Vijay and Himanshu are the finalists.

This episode has been watched on the channel’s OTT platform.

Also read: India's Laughter Champion first episode review: Archana Puran Singh & Shekhar Suman's show is fun, not funny