India’s Laughter Champion, 25th June 2022, Written Update: Surender Sharma leaves the audience in splits

In today’s episode, Rochelle comes on the stage and excitedly welcomes everyone. She asks them all if they’re ready for today’s night filled with humour. She welcomes Archana Puran Singh and Shekar Suman. They walk in and Shekhar recites a shayari and impresses everyone. Rochelle calls upon Haseeb Khan from Bhopal, K. T. from Mumbai, Sundar Kataria from Haryana, Himanshu Bawandar from Madhya Pradesh, and Suraj Tripathy from Jodhpur. She then invites the Laughter Sarpanch: Padmashri Surender Sharma.

He comes and everyone gives a standing ovation. He thanks them for inviting him and starts his stand-up comedy by praising Archana. He starts talking in Marwadi-Hindi and starts making jokes. Everyone enjoys and claps. Then, he talks to the five comic contestants and questions them to which they give a befitting humorous reply. Rochelle claps as he enjoys. He asks Sundar if he thinks he’s beautiful as his name states.

Sundar tells that he doesn’t know what his parents thought while naming him. Surender tells that maybe they would’ve seen his inner beauty and asks K.T. why his name is so short. He replies that sometimes in South India people have long names. After interacting with them, one by one everyone comes and starts their stand-up comedy. Everyone laugh and enjoy it. Rochelle then announces that K.T., Sundar Kataria and Himanshu Kataria are the ones entering the quarter-finals.

This episode has been watched on the channel’s OTT platform.

