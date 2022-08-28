India’s Laughter Champion, 27th August 2022, Written Update: Liger’s cast come for the grand finale

In today’s episode, Rochelle comes on stage and calls Nitesh Shetty, Jayvijay Sachan, Vighnesh Pande, Himanshu Bawandar and Rajat Sood on stage. She tells that they are ready for finals. She asks the judges if they grew from amateurs to professionals. They agree and Shekhar Suman says that it hasn’t been easy for them as their journey was between 50 contestants and they fought their way through it.

Archana Puran Singh tells that she has fallen in love with all the finalists. Rochelle invites Vijay Devarakonda and Ananya Pandey. They come and everyone cheers for them. Rochelle tells that they’ve been creating a lot of buzz lately. Vijay thanks everyone for showering the love and greets the judges. He wishes the best for the contestants and he tells that he’s excited to see Anna. Ananya requests them to watch their movie ‘Liger’. Rinku Bhabhi (Sunil Grover) makes an appearance and performs to her well known song ‘Mere Husband Mujhko Pyaar Nahin Karte”.

Sunil Grover as Rinku Bhabhi then tells that she’s the trophy. She tells that there will be only winner but the best part is that she’s the trophy. She continues to entertain people. The contestants give their best and make everyone laugh with their comic acts. In the end, the judges announce Rajat Sood as the winner after a lot of suspense. He thanks everyone with his speech.

This episode can be watched on the channel’s OTT platform.

