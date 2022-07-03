India’s Laughter Champion, 2nd July 2022, Written Update: Dr. Tushar Shah introduced as sarpanch of the show

In today’s episode, Rochelle Rao comes on the stage and welcomes everyone after introducing herself. She asks if everyone’s excited to meet the new performers and the judges; Shekhar Suman and Archana Puran Singh excitedly reply yes. She welcomes Ravi Gupta from Uttar Pradesh, Rasik Maharaj and Viksit Maharaj from Gujarat, Sidhant Lama from Siliguri, Akhtar Hindustani from Indore, and Jay Chhaniyara from Gujarat. They come and take their seats.

Rochelle then welcomes the special guest who is a laughter doctor and adds that however bad his handwriting might be, his jokes are really good. She welcomes Tushar Shah as the laughter sarpanch. Shekhar asks Tushar how is he and he replies that he’s doing very well. He tells a shayari using one of Shekhar’s old serial’s dialogue. Shekhar and Archana get impressed and applaud. He appreciates Archana for keeping her father’s name still with her. She thanks him. He continues to entertain everyone with his humour and Rochelle can’t stop laughing.

He talks to every performer and tells a shayari for everyone. Akhtar also starts telling shayari and the judges applaud. Every performer goes and entertains the crowd. Rochelle tells that Ravi Gupta and Jay Chhaniyara will go forward with the show and the rest will be at the holding area. She signs off by thanking everyone.

This episode has been watched on the channel’s OTT platform.

Also read: