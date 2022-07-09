India’s Laughter Champion, 9th July 2022, Written Update: Jamie Lever mesmerises everyone

In today’s episode, Rochelle Rao comes on the stage and welcomes everyone after introducing herself. She asks if everyone’s excited to meet the new performers and then welcomes Jay Vijay Sachan from Mumbai, Munna Battery from Mandsaur, Wasir Khan from Bhopal, Manpreet Singh from Amritsar, and Sahil Horane from Pune. They come and take their seats. Rochelle then welcomes the special guest who is the queen of social media. She tells that the lady is very colourful and has a joyous spirit and then welcomes Jamie Lever.

She enters the stage and greets the judges; Archana Puran Singh and Shekhar Suman. She tells that she’s feeling good to come here and then starts off with her comedy and makes everyone laugh. Archana gets really happy with her jokes. She starts mimicking Ananya Pandey, Farah Khan, Kangana Ranaut, Sonam Kapoor and Asha Bhosle and everyone gives her a standing ovation in the end. Rochelle then comes on the stage and praises Jamie and then calls all the contestants on stage to perform.

Everyone laughs and then, in the end, Rochelle announces that the judges need to choose who gets the title ‘laughter blaster’ in today’s show. They tell that it goes to Jay Vijay and tell that no one will be eliminated in today’s episode but in tomorrow’s episode when 5 more performers will come, they’ll decide who will get the ticket to the quarter-finals.

This episode has been watched on the channel’s OTT platform.

