Indian Idol 12: Disco King of Bollywood Bappi Lahiri to grace the singing reality show sets

The singing reality show Indian Idol 12 is coming closer to the finale. The date has not been disclosed till now but next month is speculated.

The singing reality show Indian Idol 12 will be welcoming the 'King of Disco' Bappi Lahiri this weekend. The makers invite celebrities to the show to encourage contestants. Many veteran actors have graced the show. Last week Dharmendra and Anita Raj were seen at the show and they praised the contestants a lot. To note, the reality show is inching towards the finale. The dates have not been announced till now. This week's theme is 'Bappi Da Surprise Special' and the music maestro will be bringing in a lot of goodies in the form of surprises for all the contestants.

The top 6 contestants will be giving an ode to the legend by singing some famous chartbuster hits given by Bappi Da. Making a phenomenal contribution to the musical world, Bappi Da will be seen sharing inside details about the making of songs and will also be blessing the highly talented singers. The host Aditya Narayan will be seen having a fun banter with the contestants and judges Anu Malik, Sonu Kakkar and Himesh Reshammiya.

This year the reality show has been engulfed in many controversies. Earlier, Neha Kakkar and Vishal Dadlani used to judge the show but they quit owing to the pandemic. Anu Malik and Sonu Kakkar have replaced them. Every week contestants get trolled by the contestants. Amit Kumar’s incident got huge limelight. His remark was not welcomed by the show makers but netizens agreed with him. Many celebrities also reacted to this.

